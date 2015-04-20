CORRECTED-Shell reports sharp rise in Q1 profits, beating forecasts
LONDON, May 4 Royal Dutch Shell reported a sharp rise in net profit on Thursday, ahead of analyst forecasts and supported by stronger oil prices and improved refining margins.
April 20 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency, appointed Robert MacKay corporate controller and senior vice president, effective May 1.
MacKay was also appointed the company's principal accounting officer, McGraw Hill said in a regulatory filing.
McGraw Hill's current corporate controller and principal accounting officer, Emmanuel Korakis, will join S&P Dow Jones Indices as chief financial officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
