April 20 McGraw Hill Financial Inc, the parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency, appointed Robert MacKay corporate controller and senior vice president, effective May 1.

MacKay was also appointed the company's principal accounting officer, McGraw Hill said in a regulatory filing.

McGraw Hill's current corporate controller and principal accounting officer, Emmanuel Korakis, will join S&P Dow Jones Indices as chief financial officer. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)