NEW YORK Oct 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Goldman Sachs are leading the $5.5 billion bridge loan for
McKesson Corp's $8.3 billion acquisition of German peer
Celesio, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC Friday.
The 364-day unsecured senior loan backs the proposed
takeover that the U.S.-based drug manufacturer announced on
Thursday.
McKesson expects to refinance all or part of the outstanding
amounts under the bridge loan agreement with longer-term
financing prior to the maturity of the loan, as per an SEC
filing.
According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, the company has in
place a $2.1 billion revolver it entered in December 2012. The
revolver pays LIB+100 if drawn and 10bp if it remains undrawn.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also lead arranger of the
existing financing.
San Francisco-based McKesson agreed to buy Celesio on
Thursday for $8.3 billion, including debt. The company, which is
the largest drugs wholesale group in the United States, plans to
purchase the 50.01 percent stake in Celesio owned by Franz
Haniel & Cie for 23 euros ($31.7) a share.