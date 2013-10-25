NEW YORK Oct 25 Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are leading the $5.5 billion bridge loan for McKesson Corp's $8.3 billion acquisition of German peer Celesio, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC Friday.

The 364-day unsecured senior loan backs the proposed takeover that the U.S.-based drug manufacturer announced on Thursday.

McKesson expects to refinance all or part of the outstanding amounts under the bridge loan agreement with longer-term financing prior to the maturity of the loan, as per an SEC filing.

According to Thomson Reuters LPC data, the company has in place a $2.1 billion revolver it entered in December 2012. The revolver pays LIB+100 if drawn and 10bp if it remains undrawn. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also lead arranger of the existing financing.

San Francisco-based McKesson agreed to buy Celesio on Thursday for $8.3 billion, including debt. The company, which is the largest drugs wholesale group in the United States, plans to purchase the 50.01 percent stake in Celesio owned by Franz Haniel & Cie for 23 euros ($31.7) a share.