BRIEF-Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering, approval to list on NASDAQ
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
Aug 8 McKesson Corp : * U.S. says McKesson Corp to pay $18 million to resolve false claims
allegations related to shipping services provided under vaccine distribution
contract * U.S. alleged McKesson improperly set temperature monitors used in shipping
vaccines under its contract with centers for disease control and prevention * U.S. says a whistleblower who was once a Finance director at a McKesson unit
will share in the settlement
* Verona Pharma announces pricing of global offering and approval to list on the NASDAQ global market
* Canadian dollar, Mexican peso rebound after Trump comments on NAFTA