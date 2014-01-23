FRANKFURT Jan 23 U.S. drugs distributor McKesson said on Thursday it would make a fresh takeover offer for German peer Celesio after winning support from Celesio's two largest shareholders, German investment group Haniel and U.S. hedge fund Elliott.

The agreement with the two shareholders will grant McKesson ownership of about 75 percent of Celesio shares, including those from bonds that convert into shares, it said in a statement.

The takeover offer to the remaining shareholders at 23.50 euros per share would not be subject to any completion conditions, it added.