FRANKFURT Jan 23 The majority shareholder
behind German drugs distributor Celesio has offered
23.50 euros apiece for Celesio shares held by hedge fund
Elliott, as part of a fresh attempt to secure the sale to U.S.
drugs wholesaler group McKesson, three people familiar
with the talks told Reuters.
While the sources said 23.50 euros per share is the price
being negotiated by the two sides, it remains unclear how much
Haniel is prepared to offer for the bonds that convert to
Celesio shares held by Elliott.
It also remains uncertain whether Haniel is offering to buy
the stake directly or only to act as an intermediary on behalf
of McKesson.
Haniel, Elliott and Celesio declined to comment. A spokesman
for McKesson was not immediately available to comment.
McKesson this month failed to reach the 75 percent threshold
for acceptances which it had set as a condition for going ahead
with its takeover offer for Celesio.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Ludwig Burger and Frank
Siebelt)