NEW YORK, July 14 Proxy advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services is urging shareholders of
McKesson Corp to vote against the re-election of four
directors, citing the firm's persistent problems in addressing
shareholders' concerns about executive compensation, The Wall
Street Journal said on Sunday.
San Francisco-based healthcare firm McKesson has been
criticized for having "excessive and poorly structured CEO pay,"
by CtW Investment Group. CtW Investment is part of the Change to
Win labor federation, whose members include pensions funds that
are McKesson shareholders.
CtW said McKesson's board is "entrenched and insular," and
noted a "string of multi-billion dollar compliance and internal
control failures under the watch of the audit committee," in a
July 1 letter to McKesson shareholders.
In that letter, CtW Investment Group urged McKesson
shareholders to vote against the re-election of directors Jane
Shaw, a 21-year veteran of the board; Alton Irby, a 14-year
veteran of the compensation committee and John H Hammergren,
chairman and CEO of McKesson.
In its recommendation, ISS said shareholders should vote
against Irby and three other members of the compensation
committee--Edward Mueller, Christine Jacobs and David Lawrence
for failing to address the compensation issues, according to the
Wall Street Journal article Sunday.
ISS did not recommend the removal of Shaw. Furthermore, it
did not recommend voting against Hammergren because the company
has agreed to name a lead director, according to the Wall Street
Journal.
Representatives from ISS and McKesson did not return
requests for comment Sunday evening.
McKesson's shareholders are scheduled to vote at the
company's July 31 annual shareholder meeting.