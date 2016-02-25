BRIEF-Independence Holding to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
Feb 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp said it was buying two privately held cancer care companies, Vantage Oncology LLC and Biologics Inc, for a total of $1.2 billion to boost its specialty pharma distribution business.
Vantage provides radiation and other cancer care services, while Biologics manages cancer-related costs for patients.
McKesson said the deals would be funded by a mix of cash and debt. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Independence Holding Company announces intention to commence tender offer to repurchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock
* Generation Investment Management LLP reports 5.92% passive stake in Acuity Brands Inc as of May 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIxms0) Further company coverage: