July 25 Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp
, which has been dealing with activist investors seeking
to replace some of its board members, on Thursday reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
It also raised its full-year earnings forecast and increased
dividend payments in moves that may help to placate shareholders
leaning toward backing efforts to remove current directors.
The San Francisco-based company posted a net profit of $424
million, or $1.83 per share, for its fiscal first quarter ended
June 30, compared with a profit of $380 million or $1.58 per
share a year ago.
Excluding items, such as acquisition-related costs and
increased litigation reserves, McKesson earned $2.07 per share,
easily topping analysts' average expectations of $1.71,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
McKesson said it now expects adjusted earnings from
continuing operations for fiscal 2014 of $8.05 to $8.35 per
share, up from its previous forecast of $7.90 to $8.20 per
share.
The company said its board authorized a 20 percent increase
in quarterly dividend payments to shareholders to 24 cents per
share.
Some McKesson shareholders have mounted a challenge to the
current board over complaints about excessive executive
compensation and the company's unwillingness to split the roles
of chief executive and chairman, both of which are held by John
Hammergren.
Two prominent proxy advisory firms have recommended
replacing between two and four existing board members at the
July 31 annual shareholders meeting.