PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds full-year outlook)
May 12 U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp on Monday said profit rose in the latest quarter, exceeding analyst expectations, thanks to strength in its distribution and technology solutions units.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, the company posted net income of $371 million, up from $259 million in the year-earlier period. On a per share basis, net income from continuing operations rose to $1.56 from $1.11.
Excluding special items, earnings from continuing operations were $2.55 a share.
On that basis, analysts on average expected earnings of $2.40 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $38.14 billion, which was above Wall Street expectations of $35.86 billion.
San Francisco-based McKesson also gave a forecast for fiscal 2015 earnings, excluding special items, of $10.40 to $10.80 a share. It said its acquisition of German drug distributor Celesio AG will significantly increase revenue growth in its distribution business.
McKesson also forecast softer price increases for generic drugs that are outside of an exclusivity period. It predicted price growth for those drugs in the high single digits in the year ahead, down from last year's levels. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Lisa Shumaker)
Jan 23 A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank AG liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.
Jan 23 Former Morgan Stanley executive Greg Fleming has joined asset management firm Axiom Capital Management, according to a regulatory filing, offering the first hint of what his life after Wall Street might look like.