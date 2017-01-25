Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.

Net income attributable to McKesson was $633 million, or $2.85 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $634 million, or $2.73 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $50.13 billion from about $47.90 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)