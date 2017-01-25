PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.
Net income attributable to McKesson was $633 million, or $2.85 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $634 million, or $2.73 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $50.13 billion from about $47.90 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
May 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VANCOUVER, May 29 British Columbia's minority Green Party on Monday struck a deal with the left-leaning New Democrats to govern Canada's western-most province, a move that casts doubt on the future of key energy projects from firms such as Kinder Morgan Inc.