May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp
reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services
business.
Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $3.59 billion,
or $16.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from
$431 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter earnings included a pre-tax net gain of
$3.9 billion related to the creation of the Change Healthcare
joint venture.
Revenue rose to $48.71 billion from $46.68 billion, the
company said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)