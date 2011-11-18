FRANKFURT Nov 18 McLaren are considering joining forces with Honda again once their deal with Mercedes for free Formula One engines has expired at the end of 2012, a German magazine reported on Friday.

Auto motor und sport said McLaren were looking around for a new engine partner and cited team sources saying Honda could be a possible candidate when the sport's new V6 turbo engine is introduced in 2014.

There was no immediate comment from McLaren.

The magazine said a senior Honda manager in Suzuka had said everything was technically ready for a Formula One comeback as an engine provider but management had yet to approve anything.

Mercedes sold their stake in McLaren after buying the 2009 championship-winning Brawn team and renaming it Mercedes GP.

The deal allowed McLaren a free supply of engines to the end of 2012 and a guaranteed supply thereafter until at least 2015 at the going rate of around eight million euros($10.8 million) a year if they want it.

Mercedes currently supply three teams with engines, while Renault will have four teams next year and Ferrari three. The remaining two are powered by Cosworth.

Honda quit Formula One at the end of 2008, with their former team becoming Brawn GP.

The Japanese carmaker enjoyed considerable success with McLaren between 1988 and 1992, taking Brazilian Ayrton Senna to three titles and Alain Prost to the third of his four championships.

Britain's Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion who now drives for McLaren, spent six years with Honda and regards Japan as a second home. ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Alan Baldwin)