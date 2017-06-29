McLaren Automotive calls on UK to continue to influence EU regulations post Brexit

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said on Thursday it was important for the UK to continue to influence European Union car industry regulations after Brexit, which in some cases help smaller manufacturers by easing stringent rules on emissions.

"We are specifically looking for the UK to continue to influence the regulatory environment of not just the European Union but other markets outside the EU," said Chief Financial Officer Paul Buddin.

The firm is undergoing a major expansion programme and announced a 70 percent rise in pre-tax profits on Thursday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Alistair Smout)