FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
McLaren Automotive calls on UK to continue to influence EU regulations post Brexit
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
North Korean rocket science
North Korea
North Korean rocket science
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
World
Trump and Putin to hold first meeting next week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 29, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 20 hours ago

McLaren Automotive calls on UK to continue to influence EU regulations post Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said on Thursday it was important for the UK to continue to influence European Union car industry regulations after Brexit, which in some cases help smaller manufacturers by easing stringent rules on emissions.

"We are specifically looking for the UK to continue to influence the regulatory environment of not just the European Union but other markets outside the EU," said Chief Financial Officer Paul Buddin.

The firm is undergoing a major expansion programme and announced a 70 percent rise in pre-tax profits on Thursday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Alistair Smout)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.