By Bethany McLean
May 21 So today is the day.
After weeks of near-constant coverage of the big decision -
will JPMorgan Chase shareholders keep Jamie Dimon as chairman
and CEO or relegate him to just CEO? - the verdict came at
JPMorgan's annual meeting in Tampa, Florida.
Dimon gets to keep both titles.
The next question is whether the result will get as much
press as the original question did.
The subject has gotten so much coverage in part because
Dimon is so divisive.
To his supporters, he's the personification of everything
that's best about the financial system. Those who defend Dimon,
like New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, point out that
JPMorgan Chase hasn't lost money in any quarter while Dimon has
been in charge.
Others, including Warren Buffett, Jack Welch, Michael
Bloomberg and Rupert Murdoch, praise Dimon, who is often called
"America's most famous banker," for his management skills.
But to detractors, he's the personification of all that's
wrong with modern banking - the arrogance, the resistance to new
regulation, the astronomical pay in the face of obvious
mistakes. The way he acted - threatening to resign entirely if
his chairmanship was taken away - is proof that he's no more
than a spoiled child.
But I wonder if the vote has gotten so much attention for
another reason, which is that it's easier to chew over Jamie
Dimon than it is to think about the right structure for our
financial system.
Sure, the management, and the structure of that management,
at JPMorgan matters. But if I were a conspiracy theorist - and
really and truly, I'm not! - I might even suspect that all the
fuss about Dimon is supposed to make us "watch the birdie." It's
a distraction, meant to deflect attention from the real point,
which is how we structure a financial system that best serves
the needs of consumers and businesses in as safe a way as
possible.
We've been getting close to having that conversation lately.
In late April, Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and David
Vitter (R-La.) rolled out the Brown-Vitter bill, which some have
called the "break up the big banks" bill because the capital
requirements it would impose on large banks, those with over
$500 billion in assets, are so onerous as to force a breakup. At
the least, the bill is a start to a much-needed conversation -
or it was until Dimon began to dominate the headlines.
JPMorgan, which is the nation's largest financial holding
company with $2.4 trillion in assets, is not only one of the
central targets of Brown-Vitter, it's also a cause of the bill.
That's not just because JPMorgan is big. Last summer, as
most people know, JPMorgan lost more than $6 billion because of
a trade in credit derivatives gone wrong. (The bank still made
money that quarter.) Dimon, who initially and famously dismissed
rumors as a "tempest in a teapot," was forced to testify twice
in Washington, and to offer a rare mea culpa, not once but
repeatedly, for what he called a "terrible mistake."
Just before Brown and Vitter produced their bill, in
mid-March, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations
finished a report on JPMorgan's big loss.
The trades "provide a startling and instructive case history
of how synthetic credit derivatives have become a multi-billion
dollar source of risk within the U.S. banking system," wrote the
PSI. "They also demonstrate how inadequate derivative valuation
practices enabled traders to hide substantial losses for months
at a time; lax hedging practices obscured whether derivatives
were being used to offset risk or take risk; risk limit breaches
were routinely disregarded; risk evaluation models were
manipulated to downplay risk; inadequate regulatory oversight
was too easily dodged or stonewalled; and derivative trading and
financial results were misrepresented to investors, regulators,
policymakers and the taxpaying public who, when banks lose big,
may be required to finance multi-billion-dollar bailouts." OK,
then!
Around the same time, Joshua Rosner, a managing director at
independent risk consultancy Graham Fisher & Co., wrote a report
called "JPMorgan Chase: Out of Control." He noted that since
2009, JPMorgan has paid more than $8.5 billion in settlements
for various regulatory and legal problems. That amount
represents almost 12 percent of the net income the firm has
produced from 2009 to 2012, according to Rosner, who also
alleges that "many of JPM's returns appear to be supported by an
implied guarantee it receives as a too-big-to-fail institution."
These are huge issues that everyone should be concerned
about. But inadequate risk management, derivatives exposure,
incentives to put excess money to work by making trades rather
than loans and a torrent of legal issues aren't - unfortunately
- unique to JPMorgan Chase.
We've created a Frankenstein of a financial system, one that
is manmade but often so complex that it can eclipse our ability
to measure or manage it.
Add to that the constant pressure for profits and the
opportunities to arbitrage an increasingly prescriptive,
expensive set of rules and regulations. It's a toxic
combination. Plus, we live in a world where size and money
equals political power, making effective oversight difficult.
Would replacing Jamie Dimon as chairman help? A Wall Street
Journal story quoted Michael Garland, who is an assistant
comptroller for New York City and a co-sponsor of the
shareholder resolution to split the roles, saying that an
independent chairman would have more time than Dimon to deal
with unhappy regulators.
Great: more placating and handholding. Garland also says
that it would send a strong message to the bank that the board
needs to strengthen its oversight. Raise your hand if you think
there's a board out there that truly can oversee a modern
financial institution.
It would be nice if all of this were fixable by adding or
swapping the players at JPMorgan. But does anyone believe that
if JPMorgan had had another chairman during this period - say,
Bill Harrison, who was the bank's CEO before Dimon - that last
summer's derivatives losses wouldn't have happened? If JPMorgan
had a different CEO, that wouldn't make the issues go away.
Arguably, it would make things worse.
Dimon certainly hasn't navigated the fraught world of big
banking perfectly. But name one person who has. The world's next
great banker might be being groomed inside or outside JPMorgan,
but for now, if we're going to live with the banks we've got,
I'll take Dimon over Dimon-lite.
The problems with JPMorgan aren't a result of who the people
are or aren't at JPMorgan. They're a result of the system. And
while it may or may not make sense to change the people, don't
be deluded: That's not changing the system.