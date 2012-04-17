* Sees 2012 output at 135 mmcfe/d vs 187 mmcfe/d last year

* Q1 loss/shr $0.03 vs est loss/shr $0.11

* Q1 rev falls 19 pct to $110.6 mln

* Shares rise as much as 6 percent

April 17 Oil and natural gas producer McMoRan Exploration Co posted a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it struggles to start commercial production from a new well in the Gulf of Mexico.

The company, however, said it expects the well -- Davy Jones No. 1 -- to start production shortly after it measures the rate of flow from the well by the second quarter.

Shares of McMoRan, which posted a narrower loss helped by lower costs, rose 6 percent to $9.25 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about a third of its value in the last one month.

McMoRan forecast 2012 production of 135 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d), compared with 187 mmcfe/d last year. The estimate could go up once the Davy Jones well starts commercial production, the company said.

The fate of another nearby well would depend on the progress of Davy Jones No. 1, co-chairman James Moffett said on a conference call with investors.

The company, which has had a number of setbacks at the Davy Jones No. 1 well, said it is looking to develop a low-cost source of natural gas in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

McMoRan, which operates some of the deepest wells in the world, holds a 63.4 percent working interest in the 20,000 acres Davy Jones property. It had invested about $774.8 million in the area as of Dec. 31, 2011.

The company set a capital budget of $500 million for the year.

January-March net loss narrowed to $4.9 million, or 3 cents per share, from a loss of $27.6 million, or 17 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 19 percent to $110.6 million, while production dipped 20 percent to 156 mmcfe/d.

Costs fell nearly a third to $102.3 million for the quarter.

Analysts, on an average, had expected a loss of 11 cents, on revenue of $107.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.