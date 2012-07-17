* Q2 loss/shr $0.47 vs est $0.13/shr
* Q2 rev down 43 pct to $90.3 mln
* Q2 output down 29 pct to 140 MMcfe/d
* Shares up 8 pct
July 17 Oil and natural gas producer McMoRan
Exploration Co said its Gulf of Mexico well is likely
to start commercial production shortly after it measures the
rate of flow from the well during the week of July 30.
McMoRan shares, which fell as much as 6 percent in early
trading, reversed course to gain 8 percent on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more than a third of its
value in the last year.
McMoRan had extended the deadline to complete the flow test
at the Davy Jones No. 1 well a couple of times. The company had
originally expected to complete the test by end 2011.
Analysts said it was imperative for the company to start
commercial production from the well as a majority of its capital
expenditure is locked up there.
McMoRan, which holds a 63.4 percent working interest in the
20,000 acres Davy Jones property, had invested about $774.8
million in the area as of Dec. 31.
New Orleans, Louisiana-based McMoRan, which operates some of
the deepest wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, reported a
bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss as pipeline repairs and
shipping delays hurt production.
The company expects full-year production to be 137 million
cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d), slightly higher than
the 135 mmcfe/d it forecast earlier.
Second-quarter loss widened to $75.5 million, or 47 cents
per share, from $50.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 43 percent to $90.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 13 cents per share on revenue of $96.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.