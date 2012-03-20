* Pretax profit up 17 pct to 15.6 mln stg
* Revenue up 22 pct to 153.1 mln stg
* Final dividend up 15 pct to 3.50p per share
By Karen Rebelo
March 20 Advertising agency M&C Saatchi
reported a 17 percent rise in full-year profit helped by its
rapidly growing mobile and social media platforms and expansion
of global operations.
The agency, founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles
Saatchi after they exited the board of Saatchi & Saatchi, raised
its final dividend by 15 percent to 3.50 pence per share.
M&C Saatchi, whose clients include Google, Etihad
Airways, Pernod Ricard, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, said the current year had begun well and it was
benefiting from new contracts -- such as O2 -- that it won in
2011.
Full-year headline pretax profit rose to 15.6 million pounds
($24.79 million) from 13.3 million pounds a year ago.
The company said revenue grew 22 percent to 153.1 million
pounds -- its best year-on-year revenue growth since it went
public in 2004.
"It is difficult to quantify, but if revenue grew 22
percent, new business accounted for about half of that," Chief
Executive David Kershaw told Reuters.
Like-for-like revenue from UK -- M&C Saatchi's largest
market -- rose 25 percent, with strong performance at its mobile
segment.
CEO Kershaw added that social media and mobile platforms
would grow at twice the rate of the group's overall growth.
Shares of London-based firm were trading at 152 pence, down
about a percent, at 0913 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock
Exchange.