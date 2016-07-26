HONG KONG, July 26 Mapletree Commercial Trust
(MCT), a Singapore-focused Real Estate Investment
Trust (REIT), plans to raise up to $775 million to fund a
previously announced purchase of a business park, IFR reported
on Tuesday, citing a term sheet of the deal.
MCT, which owns office and retail real estate in Singapore,
plans to issue 364.9 million new units at an indicative price
range of S$1.41 to S$1.45 each in a private placement, according
to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The trust will also offer 362.8 million new units to holders
of existing units at a price of S$1.39 to S$1.43 each in a
preferential offering, putting the combined deals at S$1.05
billion ($775 million).
MCT didn't immediately reply to Reuters requests for comment
on the capital raising.
The trust said on July 5 it planned to buy the office and
business park components of Mapletree Business City in a deal
valued at about S$1.78 billion.
($1 = 1.3557 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Additional reporting by Anshuman Daga)