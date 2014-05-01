A staff member walks past the MCX-SX logo at their Exchange Square building in Mumbai February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/files

MUMBAI Multi-Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX)(MCEI.NS) on Thursday said Managing Director and Chief Executive Manoj Vaish has resigned after just three months in office citing health reasons.

Vaish, who took charge on Feb. 1, resigned from both posts and will work with the exchange's board to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, MCX said in a statement.

MCX's largest shareholder, Financial Technologies (India) Ltd FITE.NS, is in the process of selling its 26 percent stake after the commodities regulator last year ruled MCX was not "fit and proper" to run a bourse.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)