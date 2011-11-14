Nov 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 121,737.80 million rupees
Open interest : 1,202,608
Volume : 2,391,945
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-Nov-11 68.6750 69.1600 68.6750 68.9950 7504 23298 2623.36833 38003
EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.1300 69.4550 69.1300 69.3375 433 10434 130.18254 1878
EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5500 69.5500 69.5350 69.5350 3 779 0.27816 4
GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.3000 80.7275 80.1775 80.4875 3986 14400 1095.18689 13610
GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.7050 81.0250 80.5000 80.8000 432 8921 142.55995 1765
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.2000 81.2000 81.0000 81.0000 3 94 1.705 21
JPYINR 28-Nov-11 65.1000 65.6925 64.7075 65.6050 2830 17305 760.34264 11652
JPYINR 28-Dec-11 65.2050 65.8925 65.1125 65.8475 232 2451 72.21398 1102
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.6250 65.6250 65.6250 65.6250 2 11 0.65625 10
USDINR 28-Nov-11 50.1550 50.5725 50.0100 50.5025 73389 580762 110527.5456 2197746
USDINR 28-Dec-11 50.3550 50.8250 50.2575 50.7600 2999 395454 5136.49555 101599
USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.5875 51.0250 50.4900 50.9550 544 72878 888.07852 17502
USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.6875 51.1700 50.6525 51.1400 196 51634 248.23764 4882
USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8775 51.3275 50.8600 51.2475 81 16434 68.66943 1345
USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0300 51.3600 51.0100 51.3450 51 6601 39.10399 764
USDINR 29-May-12 51.2000 51.2000 51.2000 51.2000 7 1152 3.17702 62
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
