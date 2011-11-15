Nov 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 145,923.62 million rupees

Open interest : 1,273,744

Volume : 2,845,413 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 69.1800 69.1800 68.7000 68.7475 7087 21341 2800.89209 40629 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.2950 69.4100 69.0300 69.0725 546 10631 249.17459 3598 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4575 69.4575 69.2900 69.2900 4 779 0.83316 12 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.4000 80.8150 80.3275 80.5850 3557 14137 960.91229 11924 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.7000 81.1075 80.6500 80.9025 290 8888 120.37935 1488 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.1000 81.2600 81.1000 81.2600 5 95 0.8937 11 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 65.9975 66.0400 65.5050 65.9950 2760 17045 768.07639 11661 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 65.7725 66.2575 65.7050 66.2025 311 2982 118.24465 1789 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 66.1175 2 13 0.13352 2 USDINR 28-Nov-11 50.5450 50.8925 50.5400 50.8275 93891 602840 131152.9902 2583455 USDINR 28-Dec-11 50.8200 51.1500 50.8025 51.0950 5341 430977 7711.09946 151136 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.1125 51.3650 51.0200 51.3100 760 75160 1132.34229 22099 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.1800 51.5500 51.1800 51.5000 314 52901 437.4375 8508 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.3000 51.7000 51.2800 51.6300 296 18096 293.43724 5687 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.6125 51.8500 51.6125 51.7625 223 6878 165.67663 3201 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8000 51.9500 51.8000 51.9500 6 1170 1.81581 35 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.0000 52.0000 51.9800 52.0000 11 560 4.9396 95 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.1000 52.2000 52.1000 52.2000 4 350 0.782 15 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2500 52.2500 52.2500 52.2500 2 235 0.5225 10 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.3500 53.3500 52.2600 52.4500 6 6635 2.51646 48 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.5000 52.5000 52.5000 52.5000 1 2031 0.525 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)