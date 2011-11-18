Nov 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 142,801.00 million rupees

Open interest : 1,225,565

Volume : 2,750,043 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 68.9000 69.5525 68.7525 69.4575 7330 21661 2812.99452 40584 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.2500 69.8700 69.2500 69.7925 705 10788 220.83378 3171 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5000 69.9825 69.5000 69.9575 14 843 5.70731 82 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.4500 81.4625 80.4500 81.3950 3569 11994 1128.01155 13914 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0800 81.7900 80.9925 81.7525 650 9532 250.01178 3071 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.2975 81.9500 81.2975 81.9500 136 801 75.69061 927 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.0000 82.0000 80.9825 80.9825 2 31 2.44983 30 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 66.4175 67.2000 66.4175 66.9775 2228 16121 652.26213 9762 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.7000 67.2700 66.7000 67.2200 321 3763 108.42439 1618 USDINR 28-Nov-11 51.1725 51.5000 51.1000 51.4200 87310 466342 127152.5558 2475874 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.4000 51.7425 51.3650 51.6700 5703 507778 7771.964 150572 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.6400 51.9200 51.6050 51.8525 937 93055 1635.852 31573 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.8400 52.0500 51.7950 51.9975 285 52881 383.76255 7383 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.9900 52.2500 51.9900 52.1450 187 18240 209.60501 4022 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.1100 52.5000 52.1100 52.3200 155 8800 216.83303 4150 USDINR 29-May-12 52.3300 53.4600 52.2800 52.4000 40 2935 174.04595 3310 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)