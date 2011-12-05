Dec 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 89,309.869 million rupees Open interest : 1,073,496 Volume : 1,712,542 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.1200 69.3700 69.0025 69.2975 4950 23594 2135.51118 30851 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3900 69.7500 69.3400 69.6175 306 4522 128.98563 1855 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.5000 80.7400 80.2575 80.5925 2443 11645 861.52198 10697 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.6500 81.0200 80.6500 80.9450 130 2639 74.27793 918 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.0000 66.3050 65.9550 66.1200 1759 16179 317.02713 4794 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.2925 66.5000 66.0000 66.2925 76 1177 18.70293 282 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.3500 51.6725 51.3500 51.6025 46967 742135 81844.85612 1587352 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.7375 51.9075 51.6675 51.8400 1436 153692 2953.37862 57049 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.6000 52.0900 51.6000 52.0500 307 76343 657.83602 12656 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.1000 52.2750 52.1000 52.2225 118 24622 235.87483 4525 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.2950 52.4200 52.2650 52.4200 30 11640 65.71113 1256 USDINR 29-May-12 52.4125 52.4125 52.3775 52.3775 9 4304 9.65474 184 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.5775 52.5775 52.5775 52.5775 2 570 0.10515 2 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 1 322 0.53 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.1000 53.2300 53.1000 53.2300 3 112 5.89546 111 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)