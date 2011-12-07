Dec 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,906.32 million rupees Open interest : 1,038,096 Volume : 2,136,872 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.2000 69.4600 69.1600 69.3750 7498 20821 3136.26712 45226 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.6625 69.7800 69.5925 69.7025 137 5152 74.59406 1071 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 80.4550 81.0100 80.4400 80.8800 3743 11527 1309.64194 16233 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.8825 81.3175 80.8325 81.1975 205 3168 98.95775 1221 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.3000 66.7800 66.3000 66.6800 2220 16478 582.35437 8757 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.6050 66.9725 66.0200 66.8300 121 1361 29.8844 448 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.5225 51.9250 51.5225 51.8425 57837 691843 102902.9755 1991454 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.7675 52.1775 51.7650 52.0950 1850 166232 2635.2807 50750 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.1475 52.3550 52.0250 52.3025 378 77245 659.52744 12650 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.2900 52.5600 52.2250 52.4225 122 24258 192.28009 3673 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.4800 52.6475 52.4300 52.6475 52 11740 78.39378 1492 USDINR 29-May-12 52.7000 52.9800 52.6400 52.9050 40 7634 200.39114 3788 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.7200 52.9925 52.7200 52.9925 17 637 5.77193 109 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)