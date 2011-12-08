Dec 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 113,431.85 million rupees Open interest : 1,079,970 Volume : 2,153,840 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.4800 69.7750 69.4800 69.5775 6199 19970 2809.23989 40332 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.9625 70.0800 69.8600 69.9000 204 5294 77.36437 1106 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.1200 70.2575 70.1200 70.1750 64 244 17.33427 247 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.1000 81.7350 81.1000 81.5150 3797 13113 1423.14056 17442 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.8750 82.0775 81.8000 81.8925 287 3910 144.12539 1759 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.2500 82.2500 82.2000 82.2150 81 956 51.38938 625 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.8325 67.1850 66.8175 67.1550 2233 17272 590.73233 8812 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.1000 67.3850 67.0725 67.3725 97 1385 24.15719 359 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.9500 52.0950 51.8450 51.9650 73920 710162 103690.6588 1995134 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.1100 52.3375 52.0800 52.2325 2254 182911 3375.1318 64625 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.4000 52.5300 52.3350 52.4400 538 80423 922.4355 17596 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5825 52.7450 52.5400 52.6650 152 24652 191.46269 3637 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8950 52.9500 52.8025 52.8650 61 11528 60.67844 1148 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.1200 52.9500 53.0500 45 7380 46.56786 878 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.0300 53.1850 53.0300 53.1625 12 770 7.4407 140 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)