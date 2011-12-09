Dec 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 143,511.45 million rupees Open interest : 1,118,362 Volume : 2,707,452 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.6500 70.1100 69.6500 70.0600 7976 22535 3277.71475 46908 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.2000 70.5150 70.0000 70.3950 261 5455 84.631 1205 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3900 70.5900 70.3900 70.5875 25 344 12.33873 175 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.5500 82.1450 81.5500 81.9775 3439 14312 1495.06089 18266 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.0300 82.4500 82.0000 82.3550 399 4689 217.37675 2646 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.4325 82.7000 82.4000 82.6200 64 1356 33.05945 401 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.7300 84.7300 84.7300 84.7300 1 1 0.08473 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.2475 67.6700 67.1300 67.2000 1800 17526 538.59815 7981 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7000 67.8875 67.3775 67.4000 254 1722 70.11379 1035 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.0450 52.5475 52.0450 52.2450 81142 707762 130939.4038 2499046 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.3325 52.8075 52.3325 52.5175 3081 210180 5243.18561 99546 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.6000 53.0000 52.6000 52.7250 819 85089 1271.96158 24070 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.0275 53.2000 52.9000 52.9725 257 24974 245.54032 4627 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.3125 53.4000 53.0000 53.1800 93 12080 69.10591 1297 USDINR 29-May-12 53.5000 53.5400 53.4725 53.4950 15 7380 10.5383 197 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.6650 53.8500 53.5550 53.6200 5 782 1.66392 31 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 1 2053 0.538 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 2 122 0.54 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)