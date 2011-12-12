Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 161,013.95 million rupees Open interest : 1,137,498 Volume : 3,028,813 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.8600 70.2975 69.8000 70.2025 8260 22162 2790.36977 39809 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.2725 71.0000 70.1900 70.5675 400 6079 112.28524 1593 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.5800 70.8400 70.5800 70.8400 9 368 1.69486 24 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.7600 82.7800 81.7400 82.6075 3777 14058 1382.30514 16823 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.1625 83.1225 82.1600 82.9175 149 4830 54.75623 663 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.6700 83.6100 82.6000 83.6100 9 1465 9.51711 115 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 1 1 0.083 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.8025 68.1400 66.8025 67.9825 2830 18182 695.10203 10261 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7500 68.3500 67.6600 68.2800 130 1659 30.29524 445 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.2500 53.0275 52.2500 52.9300 99595 714964 149629.4694 2840093 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5950 53.3000 52.5600 53.1950 3447 222058 5026.50759 94933 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8500 53.9750 52.8075 53.4050 673 84807 973.12255 18298 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.0325 53.7200 53.0225 53.6125 205 24898 187.23128 3501 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.2400 53.9250 53.2400 53.7575 63 12469 50.80151 947 USDINR 29-May-12 53.4025 54.0000 53.4025 54.0000 36 7477 26.04661 485 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.5050 54.2500 53.5050 54.2400 45 1434 41.32413 766 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.1900 54.4500 54.1500 54.4500 6 587 3.04 56 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)