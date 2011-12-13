Dec 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,825.13 million rupees Open interest : 1,215,306 Volume : 3,304,928 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.1150 70.8475 70.1150 70.5050 9088 19164 3429.28705 48600 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.1850 71.1950 70.5600 70.9975 332 6210 123.53602 1741 EURINR 27-Feb-12 71.4175 71.4175 71.1975 71.1975 40 468 7.20687 101 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.9725 83.7800 82.9725 83.2300 5585 14264 2319.01972 27798 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.5000 84.4950 83.4000 83.6175 345 5025 186.14227 2223 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.9250 84.3700 83.9250 84.1000 45 1753 30.94858 368 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.4300 68.9075 68.4200 68.5375 2516 16819 744.94728 10841 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.6825 69.1675 68.6825 68.8150 99 1852 40.55622 588 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.0500 53.6950 53.0000 53.3425 94500 711156 160917.9814 3008231 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3300 53.9600 53.3000 53.6425 4112 265258 6247.6846 116194 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7900 54.1600 53.7600 53.8875 1138 106892 3323.72331 61508 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0200 54.3700 54.0125 54.0700 422 30802 927.45991 17090 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.2325 54.5950 54.2325 54.2775 145 14267 228.77361 4200 USDINR 29-May-12 54.4300 54.7500 54.4300 54.5475 38 12173 270.98001 4955 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4800 54.9000 54.4800 54.9000 25 1804 21.10362 385 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.8300 54.9625 54.8300 54.9600 5 625 3.73077 68 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.5000 55.5000 55.1500 55.1500 4 6636 1.1614 21 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1150 55.8000 55.1150 55.3000 3 138 0.88712 16 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)