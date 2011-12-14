Dec 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 170,937.62 million rupees Open interest : 1,262,066 Volume : 3,148,362 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.2200 70.3850 69.8900 70.2925 7771 16831 2803.57802 39955 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.6000 71.3575 70.3800 70.6925 453 7814 217.61241 3084 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.7450 70.9850 70.7000 70.8400 10 498 4.3926 62 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 83.3300 83.6700 83.0000 83.5800 3355 13526 1192.19004 14290 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.8000 84.0250 83.5025 83.9400 202 5399 62.10994 741 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 84.0025 84.0025 84.0025 84.0025 7 1753 4.28413 51 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.8700 69.2800 68.8475 69.2200 2963 17022 755.42616 10941 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.3000 69.5500 69.1600 69.5400 143 2463 84.33703 1217 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.5125 54.0825 53.5125 53.9775 95936 750693 157327.1095 2921553 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6400 54.4000 53.6400 54.3000 4534 281594 6244.08995 115291 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.2475 54.6400 54.2100 54.5375 1020 102959 1849.35288 33993 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.5000 54.8775 54.4200 54.8000 226 31835 268.80155 4921 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.7650 55.1000 54.6725 55.0050 76 15302 107.3446 1955 USDINR 29-May-12 55.0000 55.3000 54.8800 55.2225 16 12175 11.29773 205 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.1100 55.2800 55.1100 55.2225 8 1890 4.8042 87 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.5000 55.9350 55.5000 55.9350 2 312 0.89061 16 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)