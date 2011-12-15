Dec 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 216,011.78 million rupees Open interest : 1,304,541 Volume : 3,960,343 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.6000 70.8075 69.8000 69.9500 7455 17929 2643.89193 37589 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.0000 71.2000 70.3200 70.3800 420 8303 162.29291 2293 EURINR 27-Feb-12 71.3250 71.4675 70.6500 70.7500 96 930 38.31341 537 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 84.1700 84.2375 83.3025 83.4050 3410 13266 1345.90685 16058 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 84.3475 84.4900 83.7100 83.7825 161 5411 54.76885 650 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 84.7800 84.8000 84.4400 84.4650 20 1853 9.40897 111 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.6500 84.6500 84.6500 84.6500 14 201 16.93 200 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 69.2200 69.7200 69.0050 69.1025 2644 17206 778.4327 11205 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.8525 70.0150 69.3250 69.3325 90 2894 41.16126 590 USDINR 28-Dec-11 54.4150 54.5825 53.7675 53.8150 112996 719794 190088.2137 3509433 USDINR 27-Jan-12 54.7025 54.8500 54.0825 54.1325 8222 341026 17341.19468 318085 USDINR 27-Feb-12 54.9400 55.0650 54.3275 54.4100 1184 107754 2144.65658 39120 USDINR 28-Mar-12 55.1650 55.3000 54.4925 54.6400 431 33360 791.9959 14417 USDINR 26-Apr-12 55.2500 55.5500 54.8425 54.8700 219 19082 515.81781 9358 USDINR 29-May-12 54.9600 55.7500 54.9600 55.2700 24 12348 25.01084 450 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.5875 55.9650 55.4425 55.4425 12 2029 8.86286 159 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7000 55.9900 55.7000 55.9900 5 675 2.84099 51 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.2000 56.4800 56.2000 56.4800 2 310 0.28184 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4750 56.4750 56.4750 56.4750 3 170 1.8072 32 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)