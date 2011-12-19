Dec 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 151,508.12 million rupees Open interest : 1,252,985 Volume : 2,823,921 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0000 69.3450 68.9025 68.9725 6423 14845 3168.16509 45854 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3700 69.7600 69.3500 69.4175 287 8586 132.7245 1909 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9900 69.9900 69.8200 69.8200 3 971 1.1883 17 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.0400 82.6200 82.0000 82.0925 2276 9836 949.46572 11541 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.6900 83.0000 82.4000 82.4800 279 6573 138.37751 1673 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.1625 83.1625 83.0000 83.1100 29 1953 8.31034 100 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.4925 68.5575 67.1000 68.0500 2308 15575 779.65949 11434 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.4900 68.7000 68.3275 68.3625 156 3207 63.11768 921 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.9100 53.3675 52.9100 52.9800 94567 653084 131753.224 2479560 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2500 53.6900 53.2500 53.3050 5497 363315 11462.79263 214332 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.6500 53.9550 53.5700 53.6175 723 92006 1728.16056 32146 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0000 54.1800 53.8400 53.8650 319 38669 692.32862 12821 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3300 54.4550 54.1200 54.1225 263 29950 610.92842 11251 USDINR 29-May-12 54.3900 54.4800 54.3325 54.3675 17 12352 19.62848 361 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.7000 54.7000 54.7000 54.7000 1 2063 0.0547 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)