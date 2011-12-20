Dec 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,284.38 million rupees Open interest : 1,149,952 Volume : 2,067,188 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0025 69.4875 68.9300 69.3750 6045 13993 2521.39086 36428 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4375 69.9475 69.3800 69.8475 222 8704 73.8648 1059 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 1 1 0.07 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.0700 83.1350 82.0700 82.9150 3843 10603 1327.99171 16069 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.8300 83.5550 82.6500 83.3700 632 9242 481.02968 5790 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4350 83.6900 83.4350 83.6900 5 1953 1.08746 13 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.6900 68.6900 67.9925 68.0350 2155 15725 565.72959 8299 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3925 68.6000 68.3500 68.3950 147 4003 83.23512 1215 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.0625 53.2100 53.0075 53.0650 76920 519464 96987.10883 1825843 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3900 53.5550 53.3475 53.4200 4110 382375 6886.72267 128769 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7100 53.8400 53.6375 53.7000 663 93503 1136.29362 21137 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.9575 54.1150 53.9325 53.9900 256 47261 1120.69221 20741 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3750 54.4150 54.2475 54.2475 52 30473 71.91058 1324 USDINR 29-May-12 54.4700 54.5200 54.4700 54.5025 7 12652 27.25338 500 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)