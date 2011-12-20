India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Dec 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,284.38 million rupees Open interest : 1,149,952 Volume : 2,067,188 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0025 69.4875 68.9300 69.3750 6045 13993 2521.39086 36428 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4375 69.9475 69.3800 69.8475 222 8704 73.8648 1059 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 1 1 0.07 1 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.0700 83.1350 82.0700 82.9150 3843 10603 1327.99171 16069 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.8300 83.5550 82.6500 83.3700 632 9242 481.02968 5790 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4350 83.6900 83.4350 83.6900 5 1953 1.08746 13 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.6900 68.6900 67.9925 68.0350 2155 15725 565.72959 8299 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3925 68.6000 68.3500 68.3950 147 4003 83.23512 1215 USDINR 28-Dec-11 53.0625 53.2100 53.0075 53.0650 76920 519464 96987.10883 1825843 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3900 53.5550 53.3475 53.4200 4110 382375 6886.72267 128769 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7100 53.8400 53.6375 53.7000 663 93503 1136.29362 21137 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.9575 54.1150 53.9325 53.9900 256 47261 1120.69221 20741 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3750 54.4150 54.2475 54.2475 52 30473 71.91058 1324 USDINR 29-May-12 54.4700 54.5200 54.4700 54.5025 7 12652 27.25338 500 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: