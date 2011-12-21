Dec 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,056.63 million rupees Open interest : 1,173,614 Volume : 2,233,791 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.3350 69.3700 68.9100 69.0100 6851 13650 2661.68231 38470 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7000 69.8400 69.4450 69.4900 307 8869 98.60396 1416 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9000 70.0000 69.9000 70.0000 3 1030 7.56441 108 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.9400 82.9700 82.5500 82.7450 3377 10579 956.86374 11557 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.3750 83.4325 83.1000 83.1975 286 9717 104.94443 1260 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.8175 83.8300 83.6075 83.6075 24 2056 8.63382 103 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.2550 68.0300 67.2550 67.6950 2209 15672 535.58586 7895 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3000 68.5125 67.9925 68.0875 226 4410 92.09071 1350 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.9900 52.9900 52.5150 52.7125 83265 508015 105697.9201 2004360 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3000 53.3000 52.8850 53.0800 5136 413575 7575.6513 142652 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.3700 53.5600 53.1875 53.3175 610 93593 945.70517 17711 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.8000 53.8375 53.4825 53.6500 197 47188 276.70886 5155 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.0400 54.1000 53.8200 53.9250 90 30535 86.59812 1605 USDINR 29-May-12 54.2125 54.2125 54.1325 54.1500 7 12652 7.04563 130 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.3500 54.3500 54.3500 54.3500 3 2073 1.03258 19 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)