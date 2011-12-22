Dec 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,844.789 million rupees Open interest : 1,158,871 Volume : 1,792,730 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 68.8575 69.1775 68.7500 68.8575 5974 14625 2154.11729 31236 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4400 69.6500 69.1975 69.3375 498 8792 169.26694 2438 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7600 69.8700 69.7375 69.7375 33 1031 7.26506 104 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.9000 82.9575 82.6100 82.6725 3011 10245 1082.43108 13076 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.1700 83.4000 83.0950 83.1425 308 10009 104.32077 1253 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4550 83.8025 83.4550 83.6225 38 2338 34.14068 408 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.8200 67.8450 67.4400 67.5200 1945 16713 605.59117 8956 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.3200 68.3200 67.8475 67.9075 181 5078 70.13081 1031 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.8500 52.9975 52.6575 52.7425 68608 462674 82640.25778 1565578 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2125 53.3475 53.0350 53.1125 4441 437830 7248.55538 136363 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.5200 53.5650 53.3475 53.4100 637 95412 1370.33588 25637 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.8400 53.8625 53.6500 53.7000 146 47627 209.17023 3891 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.0625 54.1325 53.9950 54.0175 67 31782 140.41433 2597 USDINR 29-May-12 54.2500 54.2500 54.2175 54.2300 7 12641 7.64821 141 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.4400 54.4500 3 2074 1.14385 21 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)