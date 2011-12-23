Dec 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 76,031.576 million rupees
Open interest : 1,129,018
Volume : 1,422,873
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-Dec-11 68.9000 69.2300 68.8175 69.1750 4127 14263 1397.99971 20253
EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4675 69.6950 69.3550 69.6350 308 10638 217.22979 3124
EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9025 69.9300 69.9025 69.9300 2 1030 0.20976 3
GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.7100 83.0275 82.6550 82.9550 2024 9228 703.2507 8490
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.1825 83.4800 83.1500 83.4150 446 11577 257.7106 3092
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.8125 83.8200 83.7000 83.7900 10 2436 8.46151 101
JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.5700 67.8800 67.4500 67.7850 1073 15635 316.08711 4672
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.9025 68.2500 67.9025 68.1700 187 5862 83.22071 1223
USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.7075 52.9900 52.6600 52.9350 62565 393946 65359.12327 1237548
USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.1000 53.3475 53.0475 53.3125 4953 466236 6355.08406 119480
USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.4725 53.6350 53.3525 53.5900 676 98999 979.88914 18321
USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.8075 53.9000 53.6375 53.8900 214 46052 314.02332 5841
USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.0425 54.2000 54.0025 54.1775 45 31750 27.41992 507
USDINR 29-May-12 54.3075 54.3775 54.3075 54.3775 4 12641 9.93474 183
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.6300 54.6300 54.6300 54.6300 1 2089 0.81945 15
USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.6000 55.6000 55.6000 55.6000 2 6636 1.112 20
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
