Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 58,697.124 million rupees
Open interest : 1,171,402
Volume : 1,094,015
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.4600 69.4600 68.8850 68.9500 4127 12756 1058.01697 15327
EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.5500 69.6700 69.3400 69.3750 584 11378 192.89733 2777
EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.5025 69.7000 69.5025 69.7000 8 1050 1.4635 21
GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.8000 82.8000 82.4525 82.4950 2207 6034 976.8424 11830
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.0500 83.2300 82.9000 82.9250 432 12215 164.67806 1984
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.2900 83.3025 83.2900 83.3000 8 2436 3.33191 40
JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.0000 68.1000 67.5875 67.6550 1090 14291 320.66234 4733
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.2300 68.3200 67.8500 67.8825 324 6628 138.65002 2036
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.2500 68.2525 68.1850 68.1975 12 30 2.04698 30
USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.8900 52.9875 52.7650 52.7900 41503 410348 48062.92642 909407
USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2225 53.3275 53.1200 53.1575 4940 495384 5887.18773 110636
USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.6275 53.6275 53.4400 53.4575 685 101546 1015.12892 18970
USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.9225 53.9225 53.7400 53.7400 305 49933 808.88297 15034
USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.1350 54.1675 54.0150 54.0675 54 31966 61.46747 1136
USDINR 29-May-12 54.2500 54.3500 54.2125 54.2125 4 12643 0.75989 14
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4800 54.4825 54.4800 54.4825 2 2089 1.63445 30
USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.6900 54.6900 54.6900 54.6900 1 675 0.5469 10
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
