Dec 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,144.947 million rupees Open interest : 1,192,951 Volume : 1,523,247 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.0800 69.4400 68.9550 69.3975 3960 11316 1175.41943 16983 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4500 69.8400 69.3925 69.7900 1856 16952 775.9241 11147 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9100 70.2925 69.4025 70.0100 16 1150 10.34905 148 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.5300 83.1350 82.4200 83.0550 2035 4873 852.71204 10296 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.9000 83.5500 82.8500 83.4450 1459 16968 729.15136 8758 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.8150 83.8300 83.4025 83.6700 16 2535 9.55339 114 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.6025 68.3300 67.6025 68.1825 1755 13401 716.17607 10534 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.2600 68.5500 67.2600 68.3950 911 10638 530.11641 7773 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.4125 68.7500 68.4000 68.6775 19 156 8.62832 126 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.8000 53.1225 52.7575 53.0800 48301 337244 57194.62698 1079953 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2000 53.4825 53.1300 53.4350 11804 564284 18060.08143 338664 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8200 53.7750 52.8200 53.7400 837 110685 1432.02609 26710 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.7475 54.1200 53.7475 54.0050 264 55622 474.64714 8804 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.0025 54.3375 54.0025 54.3150 38 31687 164.98061 3043 USDINR 29-May-12 54.3000 54.6000 54.3000 54.6000 9 12643 8.74925 161 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.5000 54.7000 54.5000 54.7000 4 2107 0.9829 18 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.7000 54.9000 54.7000 54.9000 3 690 0.822 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)