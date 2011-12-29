Dec 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,963.05 million rupees Open interest : 1,043,528 Volume : 1,949,789 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7200 69.8000 69.0050 69.2550 6156 20681 2498.91894 36004 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7675 69.9925 69.4100 69.5600 116 1454 20.2218 290 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 1 0 0.0699 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.3500 83.5000 82.4500 82.5925 3363 17625 1446.09348 17445 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 85.3100 85.3100 82.8500 82.9500 114 2937 43.24437 519 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.8800 83.8800 83.6000 83.6000 9 401 33.496 400 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.2250 69.2250 68.7500 68.8825 1108 13317 349.44737 5064 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.3350 69.4225 68.5100 69.2000 63 519 9.55941 138 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.7700 53.8775 53.5500 53.6825 64812 746288 97468.71569 1814305 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7500 54.1700 53.7500 53.9325 2300 123006 2994.33664 55431 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.3900 54.4500 54.1025 54.2275 414 67582 621.5792 11453 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.6500 54.7275 54.3825 54.5700 182 34535 449.6284 8234 USDINR 29-May-12 54.8450 54.9250 54.6000 54.7550 14 12641 10.31366 188 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9225 55.1000 54.9225 55.0050 8 2542 17.42478 317 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)