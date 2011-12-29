Dec 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 105,963.05 million rupees
Open interest : 1,043,528
Volume : 1,949,789
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.7200 69.8000 69.0050 69.2550 6156 20681 2498.91894 36004
EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7675 69.9925 69.4100 69.5600 116 1454 20.2218 290
EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 69.9000 1 0 0.0699 1
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.3500 83.5000 82.4500 82.5925 3363 17625 1446.09348 17445
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 85.3100 85.3100 82.8500 82.9500 114 2937 43.24437 519
GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.8800 83.8800 83.6000 83.6000 9 401 33.496 400
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.2250 69.2250 68.7500 68.8825 1108 13317 349.44737 5064
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.3350 69.4225 68.5100 69.2000 63 519 9.55941 138
USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.7700 53.8775 53.5500 53.6825 64812 746288 97468.71569 1814305
USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7500 54.1700 53.7500 53.9325 2300 123006 2994.33664 55431
USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.3900 54.4500 54.1025 54.2275 414 67582 621.5792 11453
USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.6500 54.7275 54.3825 54.5700 182 34535 449.6284 8234
USDINR 29-May-12 54.8450 54.9250 54.6000 54.7550 14 12641 10.31366 188
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9225 55.1000 54.9225 55.0050 8 2542 17.42478 317
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
