Dec 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,677.802 million rupees Open interest : 951,025 Volume : 1,528,086 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3000 69.4275 69.1350 69.2075 4836 19728 1576.38481 22751 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.6050 69.7725 69.5400 69.5625 74 1457 12.8842 185 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.5550 82.7725 82.3475 82.5750 2561 16389 1018.12087 12327 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.8675 83.1300 82.8675 82.9475 60 2932 11.53497 139 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.0025 69.1500 68.8500 69.0250 1229 13882 378.05034 5477 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.2725 69.3700 69.2400 69.3075 41 547 5.75376 83 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6000 53.6725 53.4250 53.4875 54377 662271 75490.87054 1409486 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.8525 53.9650 53.7225 53.7925 2400 116042 3731.30715 69278 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0475 54.2075 53.9700 54.0625 293 68786 368.69577 6813 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3525 54.5000 54.3400 54.3525 80 33808 75.61353 1390 USDINR 29-May-12 54.6100 54.6900 54.6100 54.6900 10 12641 8.14401 149 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.9850 54.9850 54.9550 54.9550 3 2539 0.27483 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.0000 56.0000 55.6100 55.6100 2 3 0.16761 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)