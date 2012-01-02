Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,923.983 million rupees Open interest : 956,949 Volume : 715,643 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3550 69.4675 69.2300 69.3400 3370 17237 1322.30365 19069 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7700 69.8100 69.5900 69.6900 56 1485 10.17741 146 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7550 83.2550 82.7100 82.9600 1426 15537 457.19693 5508 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4300 83.5275 83.1650 83.3775 136 3394 76.63498 919 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.3100 69.8225 69.1100 69.5975 1196 15101 329.05634 4732 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.4800 69.9500 69.4800 69.7750 57 541 8.72773 125 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6500 53.6900 53.4400 53.5800 27477 666778 35156.39118 656187 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.9000 53.9700 53.7300 53.8600 1152 117114 1049.28039 19474 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.3025 54.3025 53.9900 54.1350 354 70508 370.1046 6838 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.4800 54.5275 54.2925 54.4200 107 33830 125.92458 2313 USDINR 29-May-12 54.7050 54.7050 54.5000 54.6625 12 12641 12.56883 230 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8775 54.9100 54.7650 54.8100 12 2590 4.38621 80 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.6500 55.6500 55.6500 55.6500 1 169 0.05565 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6500 55.9875 55.6500 55.9875 3 24 1.17405 21 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)