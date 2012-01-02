India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 38,923.983 million rupees Open interest : 956,949 Volume : 715,643 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.3550 69.4675 69.2300 69.3400 3370 17237 1322.30365 19069 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.7700 69.8100 69.5900 69.6900 56 1485 10.17741 146 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.7550 83.2550 82.7100 82.9600 1426 15537 457.19693 5508 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.4300 83.5275 83.1650 83.3775 136 3394 76.63498 919 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.3100 69.8225 69.1100 69.5975 1196 15101 329.05634 4732 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.4800 69.9500 69.4800 69.7750 57 541 8.72773 125 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6500 53.6900 53.4400 53.5800 27477 666778 35156.39118 656187 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.9000 53.9700 53.7300 53.8600 1152 117114 1049.28039 19474 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.3025 54.3025 53.9900 54.1350 354 70508 370.1046 6838 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.4800 54.5275 54.2925 54.4200 107 33830 125.92458 2313 USDINR 29-May-12 54.7050 54.7050 54.5000 54.6625 12 12641 12.56883 230 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8775 54.9100 54.7650 54.8100 12 2590 4.38621 80 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.6500 55.6500 55.6500 55.6500 1 169 0.05565 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.6500 55.9875 55.6500 55.9875 3 24 1.17405 21 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: