Jan 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,969.731 million rupees Open interest : 1,105,093 Volume : 1,540,985 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.4200 69.9825 69.3100 69.7925 5581 24783 2393.83414 34381 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.1700 70.2425 69.1700 70.1525 144 1632 37.22887 532 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.2300 70.4200 70.2300 70.4200 4 35 2.46265 35 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.0000 83.6500 82.9200 83.4750 3796 20274 1943.0887 23325 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.3500 83.9825 83.3150 83.8450 222 4217 146.88805 1756 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 84.0075 84.2075 83.9300 84.2075 16 171 14.45136 172 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.5000 69.8025 69.4850 69.6850 1019 18160 649.58699 9327 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.7900 70.0400 69.7650 69.9300 32 574 4.61493 66 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.5525 53.5950 53.4325 53.5200 44129 786028 75887.20767 1417790 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7600 53.8800 53.7275 53.8025 1278 120889 1826.51018 33941 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.0225 54.1450 53.9900 54.0750 473 78653 976.58581 18056 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.3225 54.4350 54.3000 54.3625 78 34354 80.32435 1478 USDINR 29-May-12 54.5600 54.6500 54.5600 54.6500 3 12641 3.11049 57 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.8200 54.8200 54.7650 54.7650 19 2608 1.0414 19 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.9000 55.9000 55.9000 55.9000 1 74 2.795 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)