Jan 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 99,946.608 million rupees Open interest : 1,064,744 Volume : 1,845,144 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.6500 69.7850 69.1350 69.3050 6081 22028 2651.72127 38144 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.9200 70.0700 69.5375 69.6050 147 1633 31.62979 453 EURINR 28-Mar-12 70.3000 70.3000 70.0000 70.0275 13 100 4.70408 67 EURINR 26-Apr-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 70.8650 2 10 0.7099 10 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.5050 83.8000 83.1300 83.2350 4546 17218 1701.7832 20393 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 84.0000 84.0000 83.4900 83.5425 148 4262 38.25805 457 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 84.0200 84.0200 84.0200 84.0200 4 201 2.5206 30 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 83.5000 1 400 0.0835 1 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.7000 69.7000 69.4200 69.4700 1369 17278 912.78477 13118 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.8700 69.8750 69.7125 69.7650 23 569 2.72235 39 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.4500 53.4875 53.2200 53.2700 71705 741230 88979.68857 1667940 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.7500 53.7550 53.5000 53.5500 2401 127509 3593.26742 66984 USDINR 28-Mar-12 54.2000 54.2000 53.7575 53.7925 536 78921 1212.75108 22496 USDINR 26-Apr-12 54.2975 54.3000 54.0600 54.0825 191 37698 795.97334 14681 USDINR 29-May-12 54.3825 54.4500 54.3625 54.3625 11 12738 13.96841 257 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.6100 54.6200 54.5400 54.5400 12 2614 3.49233 64 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.9600 54.9600 54.9600 54.9600 3 335 0.5496 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)