Jan 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,052.65 million rupees Open interest : 1,045,193 Volume : 2,174,779 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.1500 69.1500 68.2300 68.3350 7130 20848 3599.34137 52577 EURINR 27-Feb-12 69.3400 69.3400 68.6000 68.6550 288 2109 102.46965 1489 EURINR 28-Mar-12 69.3200 69.3200 69.3200 69.3200 1 100 0.06932 1 EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 69.0000 9 10 0.621 9 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 83.2400 83.2400 82.5275 82.7000 3330 14788 1667.70151 20150 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 83.5000 83.5000 82.9000 83.0500 159 4269 38.47333 463 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.0725 84.2000 83.0725 84.2000 7 202 1.09207 13 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.5600 69.5600 68.8525 69.2225 1909 16813 672.566 9733 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.6725 69.6725 69.1025 69.4800 153 1218 82.34201 1189 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.3500 53.3500 52.8550 53.1950 77548 724646 105187.404 1982453 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.5575 53.5575 53.1325 53.4700 2971 127877 4608.82329 86384 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.8200 53.8200 53.4125 53.7175 666 78453 697.87531 13026 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9500 54.0300 53.6900 54.0100 172 37138 238.76269 4432 USDINR 29-May-12 54.2000 54.2400 53.9500 54.2150 32 12974 96.89281 1789 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.4900 54.4900 54.1400 54.4000 20 2633 57.28875 1054 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4300 54.5500 54.4000 54.4500 4 701 0.65363 12 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.6800 54.6800 54.6800 54.6800 1 336 0.05468 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0075 55.0075 55.0075 55.0075 1 78 0.22003 4 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)