India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 77,543.040 million rupees Open interest : 1,062,598 Volume : 1,441,615 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 68.1500 68.1500 67.6825 67.7125 6115 18026 2687.03948 39619 EURINR 27-Feb-12 68.4300 68.4300 68.0350 68.0900 189 2319 53.68346 787 EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.6425 68.6425 68.6425 68.6425 1 100 0.54914 8 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.6550 82.6550 81.9875 82.0150 2688 13740 1059.152 12892 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.6400 82.7200 82.3500 82.3825 188 4299 86.88807 1053 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.0000 83.1975 83.0000 83.1975 2 202 0.3322 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 2 100 33.24 400 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.1100 69.1100 68.5800 68.6375 1608 15751 363.66527 5293 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.4900 69.1150 68.4900 68.8800 88 1071 29.10133 422 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2000 53.2000 52.9225 52.9450 57893 739991 70897.75038 1337453 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.4300 53.4300 53.2100 53.2250 1768 134505 1833.6868 34412 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.5975 53.6500 53.4750 53.4925 264 77994 230.93867 4314 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.8500 53.9175 53.7500 53.7875 150 38042 231.1033 4294 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0650 54.0650 54.0000 54.0150 19 12993 22.13866 410 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2400 54.2400 54.1925 54.1925 12 2764 13.71709 253 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4000 54.4000 54.4000 54.4000 1 701 0.0544 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: