Jan 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 77,543.040 million rupees Open interest : 1,062,598 Volume : 1,441,615 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 68.1500 68.1500 67.6825 67.7125 6115 18026 2687.03948 39619 EURINR 27-Feb-12 68.4300 68.4300 68.0350 68.0900 189 2319 53.68346 787 EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.6425 68.6425 68.6425 68.6425 1 100 0.54914 8 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.6550 82.6550 81.9875 82.0150 2688 13740 1059.152 12892 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.6400 82.7200 82.3500 82.3825 188 4299 86.88807 1053 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 83.0000 83.1975 83.0000 83.1975 2 202 0.3322 4 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 83.1000 2 100 33.24 400 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.1100 69.1100 68.5800 68.6375 1608 15751 363.66527 5293 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.4900 69.1150 68.4900 68.8800 88 1071 29.10133 422 USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.2000 53.2000 52.9225 52.9450 57893 739991 70897.75038 1337453 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.4300 53.4300 53.2100 53.2250 1768 134505 1833.6868 34412 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.5975 53.6500 53.4750 53.4925 264 77994 230.93867 4314 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.8500 53.9175 53.7500 53.7875 150 38042 231.1033 4294 USDINR 29-May-12 54.0650 54.0650 54.0000 54.0150 19 12993 22.13866 410 USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.2400 54.2400 54.1925 54.1925 12 2764 13.71709 253 USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.4000 54.4000 54.4000 54.4000 1 701 0.0544 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)