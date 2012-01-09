Jan 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 97,547.493 million rupees
Open interest : 1,070,820
Volume : 1,823,635
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Jan-12 67.4225 67.5675 67.2250 67.3300 5858 18789 2593.29455 38492
EURINR 27-Feb-12 67.7000 67.9250 67.6400 67.6625 222 2688 90.02502 1330
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.7550 81.8375 81.3850 81.4600 2846 12477 1224.22772 14997
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.1000 82.2200 81.7700 81.8100 119 4265 61.67794 752
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 69.1425 69.1425 68.5425 68.7150 1225 16087 361.86276 5260
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 69.1975 69.2075 68.8350 69.0300 44 1163 10.75816 156
USDINR 27-Jan-12 53.6500 53.6500 52.7175 52.7975 59382 734397 88845.93397 1680677
USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.1550 53.3700 52.9925 53.0775 3385 144026 3650.07279 68720
USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.3600 53.6150 53.2600 53.3525 426 78795 377.65037 7077
USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.9000 53.9000 53.5800 53.6300 145 40894 282.83646 5270
USDINR 29-May-12 54.0000 54.0000 53.8200 53.8200 16 12993 28.75708 533
USDINR 27-Jun-12 54.1500 54.1500 54.0025 54.0200 3 2779 0.91843 17
USDINR 27-Jul-12 54.3000 54.3500 54.3000 54.3500 2 801 5.5436 102
USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.5050 54.5050 54.5000 54.5000 2 338 0.10901 2
USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.3000 55.3000 55.3000 55.3000 2 328 13.825 250
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
