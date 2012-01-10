Jan 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 152,686.80 million rupees Open interest : 1,037,882 Volume : 2,887,350 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 67.2200 67.2400 66.4500 66.5550 7854 17274 3767.05894 56290 EURINR 27-Feb-12 67.5000 67.5425 66.8600 66.9525 460 2984 262.46829 3902 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.3450 81.4000 80.3300 80.4450 2828 12513 1151.96213 14234 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 81.6625 81.7500 80.7500 80.8225 227 4235 140.26526 1726 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.1725 82.2100 80.3500 80.9750 10 204 2.27656 28 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.0800 82.0800 82.0800 82.0800 2 200 16.416 200 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.4500 68.4900 67.5850 67.7125 2421 16144 630.45404 9248 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 68.6900 68.6900 67.8875 67.9500 121 1228 20.46183 300 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.7550 52.7550 51.9400 52.0075 88355 667389 139993.2524 2674285 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.0525 53.0525 52.2250 52.2750 4781 166509 5661.12305 107524 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.2850 53.2850 52.4750 52.5075 557 82268 602.49193 11396 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.4500 53.4500 52.7525 52.8100 249 42486 249.54101 4691 USDINR 29-May-12 53.5875 53.5900 53.0275 53.1225 39 12928 111.82323 2096 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.7300 53.8000 53.5000 53.5000 26 2925 39.10754 729 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.9100 53.9900 53.3650 53.3650 23 1012 11.35036 212 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.3500 55.3500 53.5700 53.5700 27 398 4.85631 90 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.8500 54.8500 54.8500 54.8500 2 6636 2.7425 50 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8725 54.9025 54.5800 54.5800 10 549 19.15039 349 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)