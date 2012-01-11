India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 129,023.77 million rupees Open interest : 985,316 Volume : 2,462,979 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1650 66.4300 65.5475 66.2700 5802 16472 2689.70532 40605 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.9750 66.7800 65.9725 66.6675 267 2907 116.12716 1744 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.9900 66.9900 66.5475 66.5475 2 101 0.13354 2 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.4000 80.5800 80.0500 80.2550 2439 12508 906.49526 11292 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 80.6000 80.9475 80.4700 80.6850 169 4249 77.66053 962 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.9625 80.9750 80.9625 80.9750 3 204 1.21456 15 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7500 67.7800 67.2800 67.6225 1261 16243 307.40684 4552 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.8300 68.0550 67.5525 67.8750 102 1311 27.6588 408 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.1000 52.1500 51.7550 52.0325 99229 596439 118109.2323 2273722 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.1900 52.4550 52.0575 52.3875 3611 184242 5066.56411 96963 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5675 52.7275 52.3125 52.6575 836 83038 1290.28989 24574 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.7100 53.0200 52.6450 52.8450 256 42379 279.84331 5303 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9475 53.1750 52.9150 53.0275 65 12977 86.39146 1630 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2100 53.4300 53.1400 53.2425 20 2952 21.18253 398 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2700 53.4900 53.2700 53.4900 12 1058 2.45479 46 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.3600 53.7025 53.3600 53.6750 16 440 2.67999 50 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.5000 54.5000 1 6637 0.0545 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3500 54.6500 54.2000 54.4625 14 1159 38.67737 712 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: