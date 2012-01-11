Jan 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 129,023.77 million rupees Open interest : 985,316 Volume : 2,462,979 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1650 66.4300 65.5475 66.2700 5802 16472 2689.70532 40605 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.9750 66.7800 65.9725 66.6675 267 2907 116.12716 1744 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.9900 66.9900 66.5475 66.5475 2 101 0.13354 2 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.4000 80.5800 80.0500 80.2550 2439 12508 906.49526 11292 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 80.6000 80.9475 80.4700 80.6850 169 4249 77.66053 962 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.9625 80.9750 80.9625 80.9750 3 204 1.21456 15 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7500 67.7800 67.2800 67.6225 1261 16243 307.40684 4552 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.8300 68.0550 67.5525 67.8750 102 1311 27.6588 408 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.1000 52.1500 51.7550 52.0325 99229 596439 118109.2323 2273722 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.1900 52.4550 52.0575 52.3875 3611 184242 5066.56411 96963 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5675 52.7275 52.3125 52.6575 836 83038 1290.28989 24574 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.7100 53.0200 52.6450 52.8450 256 42379 279.84331 5303 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9475 53.1750 52.9150 53.0275 65 12977 86.39146 1630 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2100 53.4300 53.1400 53.2425 20 2952 21.18253 398 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2700 53.4900 53.2700 53.4900 12 1058 2.45479 46 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.3600 53.7025 53.3600 53.6750 16 440 2.67999 50 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.5000 54.5000 54.5000 54.5000 1 6637 0.0545 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3500 54.6500 54.2000 54.4625 14 1159 38.67737 712 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)