Jan 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,495.89 million rupees Open interest : 981,526 Volume : 2,204,446 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1800 66.5000 66.0400 66.1400 4720 15944 1735.27944 26236 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.0600 66.6500 66.0575 66.5250 219 3228 82.75827 1244 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.8000 66.8000 66.8000 66.8000 1 106 0.334 5 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 79.8000 79.9250 79.3800 79.5350 2748 13008 1148.67513 14426 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 80.2575 80.2575 79.8325 79.9175 293 4268 222.73316 2783 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.3200 80.3200 80.0000 80.1000 28 418 18.70525 233 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.7800 67.7900 67.3550 67.4400 999 16479 263.5665 3902 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.9725 68.0000 67.6625 67.7375 81 1375 52.84963 780 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.0200 52.1225 51.7600 51.8450 73489 571689 106204.4423 2044621 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.3700 52.4300 52.0825 52.1750 3159 207103 4925.45123 94257 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.6400 52.6625 52.4000 52.5000 451 85232 523.51563 9965 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.9325 52.9550 52.7050 52.7700 164 43911 202.57756 3833 USDINR 29-May-12 53.1350 53.1850 53.0100 53.0475 38 13051 64.74509 1219 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3050 53.3800 53.2975 53.2975 19 3019 46.9354 880 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4550 53.5200 53.4550 53.5200 12 1085 2.19339 41 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.6500 53.7200 53.6500 53.7200 6 451 0.59076 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2000 54.2000 54.2000 54.2000 1 1159 0.542 10 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)