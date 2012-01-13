Jan 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 116,449.43 million rupees Open interest : 978,233 Volume : 2,230,819 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.1525 66.4425 65.9750 66.1675 7293 15065 3481.27919 52577 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.4525 66.8075 66.3950 66.5975 231 3137 107.40704 1613 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.9900 66.9900 66.9900 66.9900 2 116 0.6699 10 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 79.3050 79.4400 79.0525 79.3575 2717 11716 1096.34409 13834 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.4600 79.8400 79.4600 79.7800 207 4325 82.66096 1038 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.0600 80.1000 80.0425 80.1000 19 580 20.66003 258 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.6975 67.6975 67.0600 67.4050 1007 16531 280.65775 4173 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.5000 67.7075 67.4050 67.6750 93 1399 35.66706 528 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.7950 51.7950 51.4650 51.7175 62268 550400 105260.869 2039880 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.0275 52.0700 51.7975 52.0375 3522 217931 4845.55127 93313 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.2575 52.3625 52.1100 52.3300 578 86262 555.11617 10628 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5000 52.6875 52.4100 52.6550 262 44854 454.12138 8647 USDINR 29-May-12 52.8500 52.8525 52.6525 52.8525 93 13122 131.29883 2488 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.9200 53.0500 52.9025 53.0500 51 3490 80.61414 1522 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.0900 53.3000 53.0900 53.3000 3 1335 13.3 250 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5500 53.5500 53.5500 53.5500 1 6637 2.6775 50 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.2000 54.2000 54.2000 54.2000 1 169 0.271 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 54.0000 1 1164 0.27 5 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)