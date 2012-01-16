Jan 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,622.94 million rupees Open interest : 947,404 Volume : 2,133,266 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 66.0500 66.0500 65.3100 65.3650 6489 16898 2967.23624 45291 EURINR 27-Feb-12 66.4000 66.4000 65.7075 65.7675 264 3338 90.06736 1366 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.2775 66.2775 66.2775 66.2775 1 115 0.06628 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 79.4100 79.5475 78.8700 78.9550 2843 10194 1380.9409 17440 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.8925 79.9625 79.3350 79.3725 111 4345 31.27696 393 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.1000 80.1000 80.1000 80.1000 4 680 8.01 100 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.5000 67.6375 66.7225 67.2050 940 16619 250.68238 3717 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.8350 67.8900 67.4750 67.5300 78 1422 19.44181 287 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.8050 51.9625 51.5625 51.6125 57623 494578 101642.5323 1964332 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.2500 52.2850 51.9000 51.9500 3590 240899 4554.82568 87433 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.4775 52.5700 52.2100 52.2650 427 88360 476.80343 9101 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8550 52.8850 52.5200 52.5525 129 44875 159.23462 3022 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0225 53.1000 52.8350 52.8575 29 13039 15.5025 293 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2200 53.2200 53.2200 53.2200 1 3505 0.7983 15 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.5950 53.5950 53.4050 53.5050 20 512 3.26353 61 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.6500 53.6500 53.5900 53.5975 6 6637 14.26215 266 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.0850 54.0850 54.0300 54.0475 7 224 7.89439 146 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.2500 54.2500 54.2500 54.2500 1 1164 0.1085 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)